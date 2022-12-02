Stecher logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Stecher has been a consistent presence in the Coyotes' lineup, but he entered Thursday on a 13-game point drought. He ended it when he set up a Matias Maccelli goal in the second period. The Coyotes have a fairly young blue line, with Stecher providing a veteran presence with a focus on defense. He's up to two helpers, 29 blocked shots, 24 hits, 28 shots on net, 17 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 21 contests.