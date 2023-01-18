Stecher recorded an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Stecher was finally separated from Patrik Nemeth -- the two defensemen have both endured long droughts recently. Stecher ended his with a secondary helper on a Travis Boyd tally in the third period. During the 22-game dry spell, Stecher went minus-3 with 28 blocked shots, 16 hits and 15 shots on net. The 28-year-old has three assists, 43 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 40 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 44 outings overall.