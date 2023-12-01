Stecher notched an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Avalanche.

Stecher ended a seven-game point drought with the helper. The 29-year-old has maintained a regular role in the Coyotes' lineup after being scratched for two of the first three games of the season, though he's often limited to bottom-four usage with no power-play time. Overall, he's managed three points, 18 shots on net, 21 hits, 30 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 20 appearances.