Stecher (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

In a corresponding move, Victor Soderstrom was called up from AHL Tucson on Tuesday. Stecher is expected to be out for about four-to-six weeks, so his placement on IR won't impact his timetable. He has contributed five points, 41 shots on goal, 57 blocked shots and 40 hits across 42 games this season.