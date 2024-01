Stecher recorded an assist, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Wild.

Stecher snapped his nine-game point drought with a secondary helper on Nick Bjugstad's hat-trick-clinching goal. The veteran Stecher is unlikely to put up big scoring numbers while logging bottom-four minutes. He's at five points, 38 shots on net, 36 hits, 53 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 39 appearances this season.