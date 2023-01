Stecher has not recorded a point in his last 17 games.

Stecher and the Coyotes as a whole were held off the scoresheet in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Blackhawks. During his lengthy drought, the 28-year-old blueliner has added 26 blocked shots, eight hits, 12 shots on goal, six PIM and a minus-2 rating. He's seen a bottom-four role with a regular shift in the Coyotes' seven-defensemen lineups, but he's stick at two helpers through 38 contests overall, so he's a non-factor in fantasy.