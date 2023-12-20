Stecher recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

The helper was Stecher's first point over nine games in December. The 29-year-old blueliner has played steadily for much of the year, but he's more of a defensive presence and mentor for the Coyotes' young defense corps. He's produced four points, 29 shots on net, 44 blocked shots, 27 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances, so he's not a fantasy option in the vast majority of formats.