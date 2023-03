Stecher logged an assist, three shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Stecher's three assists in 10 games in February made this his most productive month of the season. The 28-year-old blueliner has had little success contributing on offense with seven helpers, 60 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 60 contests overall. He's added 85 blocked shots, 57 hits and 29 PIM in a bottom-four role.