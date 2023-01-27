Stecher logged an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Stecher is starting to get involved on offense -- he has two assists over his last six games since snapping a 22-game drought. The 28-year-old still shouldn't be expected to contribute much, and certainly not enough to help in fantasy. He's at a meager four helpers with 48 shots on goal, 47 hits, 67 blocked shots, 23 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 49 contests.