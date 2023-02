Stecher logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Stecher set up Travis Boyd's first-period tally. With four helpers over his last 14 games, Stecher has improved a bit on offense, but it's not enough to earn him much attention in fantasy. The 28-year-old defenseman has six helpers, 55 shots on net, 56 hits, 76 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 57 contests overall.