Stecher (lower body) will be activated from injured reserve ahead of his return to the lineup Tuesday against Montreal, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Stecher's return from a 13-game absence could result in Josh Brown being a healthy scratch Tuesday. The 29-year-old Stecher has one goal, four assists, 41 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 43 hits over 42 games during the 2023-24 campaign.