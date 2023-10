Stecher posted an assist in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Kings.

Stecher earned his first assist in five appearances this season, helping out on a Jack McBain tally. While he's no lock for an everyday role, Stecher is likely to stay in the lineup more often than Josh Brown. Stecher has generated a minus-1 rating, six shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and two PIM this season.