Stecher agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million contract with Arizona on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Stecher had three goals, 14 points, 44 PIM, 70 hits and 92 blocks in 81 contests between Atizona and Calgary in 2022-23. He started the 2022-23 campaign with the Coyotes, but was traded to the Flames on March 3. Stecher has opted to return to the Coyotes as a free agent and should once again serve primarily on the third pairing.