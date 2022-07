Stecher signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Coyotes on Wednesday, Rick Dhaliwal of TSN 1040 Vancouver reports.

Stecher was limited to just 29 games in 2021-22 split between the Red Wings and the Kings due to a wrist injury, picking up only three points over that span. He might have a regular spot in the lineup with Arizona in 2022-23, but he'll almost certainly produce minimal offense on what will likely be a bottom-feeding Coyotes team.