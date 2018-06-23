Coyotes' Ty Emberson: Drafted by Arizona in Round 3

Emberson was drafted 73rd overall by the Coyotes at the 2018 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Emberson was selected right about where many had him projected, but he would have been a candidate to go quite a bit higher if he brought a bit more offensive ability to the table. To Emberson's credit, he recognizes his strengths and doesn't try to do too much with the puck on his stick, but that simple game results in a lack of long-term upside. Committed to the University of Wisconsin, it's difficult to see Emberson suddenly racking up points at the collegiate level. Emberson would do well to carve out a career as a third-pairing defender.