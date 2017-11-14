Coyotes' Tye McGinn: Dealt to Coyotes
McGinn and Michael Leighton were traded from Tampa Bay to Arizona on Tuesday in exchange for Louis Domingue, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
McGinn has been a minor league staple for most of his career and has racked up 17 points in 89 career NHL games. The 27-year-old will probably provide some nice depth for AHL Tucson and could get the odd call-up in a weaker Arizona offense, but he's not likely to turn into a fantasy superstar upon this change of scenery.
