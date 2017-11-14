McGinn and Michael Leighton were traded from Tampa Bay to Arizona on Tuesday in exchange for Louis Domingue, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

McGinn has been a minor league staple for most of his career and has racked up 17 points in 89 career NHL games. The 27-year-old will probably provide some nice depth for AHL Tucson and could get the odd call-up in a weaker Arizona offense, but he's not likely to turn into a fantasy superstar upon this change of scenery.