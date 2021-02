Pitlick posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Pitlick set up Phil Kessel's second-period equalizer, which was enough to get the Coyotes one point in the standings. The assist snapped Pitlick's five-game point drought. The 29-year-old has five points, 32 hits, eight PIM and 24 shots on net through 16 games. He usually serves a bottom-six role, but he skated 19:20 on Thursday, tied for the most among Coyotes forwards with Conor Garland.