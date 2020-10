Pitlick secured a two-year, $3.5 million contract with Arizona on Friday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Pitlick is coming off his third 20-point campaign during his seven-year NHL career. The 27-year-old natural center won't offer much in terms of fantasy value and figures to slot into a bottom-six role in Arizona, though fans of Metropolitan Division clubs will be happy to see him leaving the Flyers after he dished out 132 hits last year.