Pitlick produced an assist, two shots on goal and a pair of blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Pitlick set up the first of Christian Dvorak's two goals in the contest. Offense hasn't been a significant part of Pitlick's game this year -- he has three points, 15 hits, 10 blocks and eight PIM through nine games. Pitlick got a turn on the second line Tuesday, but his playing style is more suited to bottom-six usage.