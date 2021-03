Pitlick (undisclosed) is considered week-to-week, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Pitlick was originally considered day-to-day with his undisclosed issue, so whatever he's dealing with is clearly more serious than initially expected. Given the length of his expected absence, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pitlick get placed on injured reserve in the coming days. He's picked up 11 points in 33 games this campaign.