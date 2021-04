Pitlick (lower body) is expected to miss significant time, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Head coach Rick Tocchet addressed Pitlick's absence during his postgame comments, and indicated it would be more than a few games. It's likely questionable if Pitlick will return before the end of April at this point. The 29-year-old has 11 points, 81 hits and 41 blocked shots in 38 outings, and he'll mostly be missed for his defensive work.