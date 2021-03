Pitlick scored two goals in Saturday's 5-2 win over Minnesota.

Pitlick's two-goal game was his first since New Year's Eve in 2017 when he played for the Dallas Stars (against the San Jose Sharks). His first came on a pretty tip in the high slot that fooled Cam Talbot. Pitlick snapped a four-game drought and has just three goals in his last 14 games (four points). Beauty game, but that doesn't make him roster worthy.