Pitlick notched an assist, two shots on net, a pair of hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Pitlick set up Derick Brassard's hat-trick tally on a 2-on-1 rush early in the second period. The assist allowed Pitlick to end a four-game point drought. The 29-year-old winger has 10 points, 49 shots on net, 64 hits and an even plus-minus rating in 31 contests. He's mostly worked in a third-line role, but Pitlick also sees some power-play time as a big-bodied net-front presence.