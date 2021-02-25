Pitlick scored a goal on two shots and dished out four hits in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Ducks.

Pitlick's goal at 10:05 of the third period sparked a rally of three tallies in 6:34 to help the Coyotes tie the game at 3-3. Pitlick came into Wednesday's game a bit cold with just one assist and a minus-5 rating in his last eight outings. He was shuffled down to the third line for the contest, swapping places with the red-hot Phil Kessel. Pitlick is up to three goals, three helpers, 26 shots and 42 hits through 19 games.