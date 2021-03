Pitlick (undisclosed) is day-to-day, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Pitlick had five hits and a plus-1 rating in 13:14 of ice time during Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche. It's unclear how he was injured. The 29-year-old winger can be considered questionable ahead of a home back-to-back Friday and Saturday versus the Sharks.