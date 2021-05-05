Pitlick (lower body) isn't expected to be available for the Coyotes' final three games of the campaign, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
Pitlick will finish the season with 11 points, 56 shots and 81 hits in 38 contests. He'll likely continue to fill a middle-six role for Arizona in 2021-22.
