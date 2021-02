Pitlick scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and blocked a pair of shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Pitlick struck at 9:32 of the first period for the opening tally. It was the winger's second goal of the year. He's added a pair of assists, a plus-3 rating, 14 shots on goal, 17 hits and 11 blocked shots in 10 contests. While Pitlick does a little bit of everything, he rarely stands out in any one category.