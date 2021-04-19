Pitlick (lower body) won't play Monday against the Wild, Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.
More details regarding the severity of Pitlick's injury are expected to surface later on, but he'll miss at least one game and set his sights on returning for Wednesday's rematch with the Wild. Derick Brassard will slide into the lineup in Pitlick's place Monday.
