Pitlick scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Pitlick was trying to make a pass, but it deflected off an Avalanche defender and into the net behind Philipp Grubauer at 18:05 of the second period. This was the Coyotes' only goal of the game. Pitlick has three goals in his last three outings. The 29-year-old winger is up to six tallies, three assists, 43 shots on net and 58 hits through 26 appearances. He's earned top-six minutes lately through his strong and physical play.