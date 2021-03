Pitlick produced a power-play assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Pitlick picked up his second assist in as many games when he had the secondary helper on Oliver Ekman-Larsson's tally Monday. The 29-year-old Pitlick has produced 11 points, 67 hits, 35 blocked shots and 49 shots on net in a solid two-way role in the Coyotes' middle six.