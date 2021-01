Pitlick had an assist and two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Pitlick set up Derick Brassard for the go-ahead goal at 7:55 of the second period. In a third-line role, Pitlick has two points, eight hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating through five contests this year. He's seeing some power-play time as a big-bodied presence, but the 29-year-old has just one point with the man advantage in his career.