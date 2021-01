Pitlick scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Pitlick got loose on a breakaway and buried the opening tally at 8:24 of the first period. He was rewarded with 17:03 of ice time Monday, second-highest among Coyotes forward. A more natural bottom-six forward, the goal was Pitlick's first of the year. He's supplied five hits and a plus-2 rating in three contests, but he probably won't score enough to interest most fantasy managers.