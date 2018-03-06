Coyotes' Tyler Steenbergen: Pens entry-level deal

Steenbergen signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Arizona on Tuesday.

Steenbergen recorded back-to-back 90-plus point campaign with WHL Swift Current, so it should come as little surprise the Yotes wanted to lock him into a deal. The center will likely join AHL Tucson for the start of the 2018-19 campaign, but even a glimmer of the scoring touch he's displayed in juniors could earn him a call up to Arizona.