Coyotes' Tyler Steenburgen: Scores late to lead Canada to gold at WJC
Steenburgen scored the game winning goal with 1:40 left in regulation to help Team Canada to a 3-1 win over Sweden and the gold medal in the final of the 2018 World Junior Championship on Friday in Buffalo.
It will likely be the biggest goal Steenburgen tallies in his entire career. He spent the entire tournament serving as Canada's 13th forward and he was virtually the only member of the group not to chip in offensively prior to his huge goal. None of the previous struggles matter now. Steenburgen is smaller than the 5-foot-10, 180 pounds that he is listed at and that is the reason he fell to the Coyotes in the fifth round of this past June's draft. He's not a top flight prospect, but any player that has tallied 86 goals in his last 99 WHL games is worth keeping an eye on.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...