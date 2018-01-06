Coyotes' Tyler Steenburgen: Scores late to lead Canada to gold at WJC

Steenburgen scored the game winning goal with 1:40 left in regulation to help Team Canada to a 3-1 win over Sweden and the gold medal in the final of the 2018 World Junior Championship on Friday in Buffalo.

It will likely be the biggest goal Steenburgen tallies in his entire career. He spent the entire tournament serving as Canada's 13th forward and he was virtually the only member of the group not to chip in offensively prior to his huge goal. None of the previous struggles matter now. Steenburgen is smaller than the 5-foot-10, 180 pounds that he is listed at and that is the reason he fell to the Coyotes in the fifth round of this past June's draft. He's not a top flight prospect, but any player that has tallied 86 goals in his last 99 WHL games is worth keeping an eye on.