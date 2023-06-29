Moroz was selected 88th overall by the Coyotes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft on Thursday.

The Coyotes add another KHL player to their prospect pool after spending first-round picks on Dmitri Simashev (No. 6) and Daniil But (No. 12) earlier in the draft. Moroz obviously isn't the same level of prospect. He is fresh off a season in which he posted 14 points in 39 games for Minsk while seeing limited playing time most night. His skating is a concern, but it would be interesting to see what Moroz would be able to do with an expanded role.