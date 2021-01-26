The Coyotes have assigned Soderstrom to their taxi squad.
Soderstrom has appeared in two games with the big club this campaign, going scoreless while averaging 13:41 of ice time per contest. The 19-year-old rookie will likely continue to shuffle between the taxi squad and NHL roster throughout the season, so he'll be hard to trust from a fantasy standpoint.
