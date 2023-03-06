Soderstrom produced an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Devils.

Soderstrom helped out on a Matias Maccelli goal in the first period. This was Soderstrom's second straight game with a helper, and he's up to three assists, eight shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests overall. The 22-year-old defense prospect should have a chance to regularly log third-pairing minutes for the rest of the season in preparation for presumably taking on an everyday role in 2023-24.