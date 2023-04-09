Soderstrom notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Ducks.

Soderstrom had the secondary helper on a Lawson Crouse tally in the second period. This was Soderstrom's second helper over four games in April, but he closed March with seven empty outings. The 22-year-old blueliner has eight assists, 31 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and 24 PIM through 28 NHL appearances this season.