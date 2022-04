Soderstrom was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Soderstrom remains pointless in his 13 NHL games this season but has been significantly more productive in the minors. With the Roadrunners, the 21-year-old Swede has racked up 19 points in 32 contests. Despite his lack of production at the NHL level, Soderstrom should be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster heading into Opening Night of the 2022-23 campaign.