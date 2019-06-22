Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Coyotes trade up to snag defender

Soderstrom was drafted 11th overall by the Coyotes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The pick was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on the draft floor.

Soderstrom is a good, all-round defender who played in SHL (Sweden) against men as a 17-year-old. He logged 20 minutes a game on the second pairing and ran the second power-play unit. That's impressive. Soderstrom is mobile with a good stick, but doesn't skate as well as other 5-foot-11 defenders. Still, his future is solid because of high hockey-IQ and skill. As many scouts have said, Soderstrom is good at just about everything, but not great at anything. Sometimes being steady and solid in all zones is precisely what an NHL needs. His fantasy future will be determined once he gains some muscle and grows his game.