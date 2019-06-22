Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Coyotes trade up to snag defender
Soderstrom was drafted 11th overall by the Coyotes at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Friday. The pick was acquired in a trade with Philadelphia on the draft floor.
Soderstrom is a good, all-round defender who played in SHL (Sweden) against men as a 17-year-old. He logged 20 minutes a game on the second pairing and ran the second power-play unit. That's impressive. Soderstrom is mobile with a good stick, but doesn't skate as well as other 5-foot-11 defenders. Still, his future is solid because of high hockey-IQ and skill. As many scouts have said, Soderstrom is good at just about everything, but not great at anything. Sometimes being steady and solid in all zones is precisely what an NHL needs. His fantasy future will be determined once he gains some muscle and grows his game.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...