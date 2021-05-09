Soderstrom was reassigned to AHL Tuscon on Sunday.
Soderstrom finished the 2020-21 NHL campaign with a goal and an assist in four appearances. He's scored nine points with a minus-14 rating in 30 games at the AHL level.
