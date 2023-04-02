Soderstrom notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Sharks.
Soderstrom ended his seven-game drought with a helper on a Janis Moser goal in the first period. The 22-year-old Soderstrom is still finding his way at the NHL level, seeing sheltered minutes in a bottom-four role. The defenseman has seven helpers (two on the power play), 26 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 25 outings this season.
