Soderstrom scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Soderstrom's first NHL goal ignited the Coyotes' five-goal rally. He struck at 4:59 of the second period on a feed from fellow Swede Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The 20-year-old Soderstrom drew into two NHL games in January before spending the bulk of the campaign with AHL Tucson. The 11th overall pick from 2019 will likely get a chance to compete for a full-time role in training camp next season.