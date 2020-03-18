Soderstrom will be in North America, whether it be with AHL Tucson or the Coyotes, for the 2020-21 campaign, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Arizona decided to ship Soderstrom back to his native Sweden for another year of development after taking him with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, and he played pretty well in 2019-20, notching five goals and 16 points in 35 games with Brynas IF of the SHL. The gifted two-way defenseman will likely begin the 2020-21 campaign in the minors, but it would hardly be surprising to see him make his NHL debut at some point next season.