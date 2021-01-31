Soderstrom was sent to AHL Tucson on Sunday, CapFriendly reports.

Soderstrom played two games with the Coyotes, recording a shot on net and two hits. The 19-year-old will continue to fine-tune his craft in the minors, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was called back up for the Coyotes' six-game road trip that starts Tuesday in St. Louis.

More News