Soderstrom picked up an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blues.

Soderstrom has logged a helper in three straight contests. The 22-year-old appears to be settling right into an everyday role on the Coyotes' third pairing. He's up to four assists, nine shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 12 contests. Soderstrom shouldn't have trouble staying in the lineup as long as he remains healthy for the rest of the season.