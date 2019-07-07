Coyotes' Victor Soderstrom: Inks entry-level deal
Soderstrom signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes on Sunday.
Arizona took the 18-year-old Swede was selected 11th overall by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. With his entry-level deal already signed, the Coyotes could be looking to bring Soderstrom over to AHL Tucson to start next season. He already has experience in the SHL -- Sweden's top hockey league -- and looked quite impressive during his time there.
