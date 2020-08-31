Soderstrom will start the 2020-21 campaign on loan with AIK of the Swedish second tier, COrey Pronman of The Athletic reports.

Soderstrom linked up with the Coyotes for the postseason but never got into a game for the team. Selected by Arizona with the 11th overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 19-year-old defender tallied five goals and 11 helpers in 35 games with Brynas IF Gavle this year. Even if he returns to the Coyotes for training camp, Soderstrom may be hard-pressed to secure a spot on the 23-man roster.