Soderstrom notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Canucks.

Soderstrom has five helpers and 14 shots on goal over his last eight contests. The defenseman set up Lawson Crouse's goal early in the third period. Soderstrom has six assists, 18 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 12 PIM through 17 NHL outings this season.