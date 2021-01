Soderstrom made his NHL debut Friday, posting a plus-1 rating in 15:18 of ice time in a 5-2 win over Vegas.

Soderstrom didn't make his mark on the scoresheet, but it was nonetheless an impressive debut for the 19-year-old blueliner against a tough opponent in the Golden Knights. The 11th overall pick from the 2019 draft will attempt to pick up his first NHL point in Sunday's rematch with Vegas.